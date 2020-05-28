Bobby McCain ready for a second season at safety

Getty Images

The Dolphins moved Bobby McCain from nickel cornerback to free safety last season, but he lasted only nine games because of two shoulder injuries. So the team has to decide if safety is the right spot for McCain, who is 5 foot 11, 190 pounds, or if, because of his size, he is better suited for the slot.

McCain started 32 games at cornerback in his first four seasons.

But the Dolphins added high-priced free agent Byron Jones and used a first-round pick on Noah Igbinoghene to be their starting corners.

“I’m a guy that can play any place in the backfield,” McCain said in a Thursday conference call, via Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel. “With practice and time, everyone gets better. It’s not my decision to make decisions. I love doing what I do, and I can do it all.”

McCain continues his rehab on his shoulder, which was surgically repaired in November. He is readying for whatever the Dolphins ask of him.

McCain said he is not worried that the injuries are an indication he might be too small for the position.

“It’s football,” McCain said. “You can get hurt doing anything, making a simple tackle. Sometimes the easiest plays to make are the ones that hurt the most. It’s just football. Things happen. I went down, made a tackle and ended up hurting myself. That’s football. I’m not too stressed about that.”

McCain, who is entering his sixth season, is guaranteed $3 million of his $5.5 million salary in 2020. He is scheduled to make $6.4 million in 2021 and $7 million in 2022, none of which is guaranteed, so McCain faces a big year to prove he can play the position.