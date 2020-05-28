Boston Marathon canceled, after being postponed until September

Getty Images

The NFL is proceeding for now with a regular season schedule that opens the second weekend in September.

Other big sporting events aren’t following the same optimistic plan.

According to Talya Minsberg of the New York Times, the Boston Marathon was canceled Thursday, after initially being pushed back from its April 20 date to Sept. 14.

That’s the Monday after the Patriots open their regular season at home against the Dolphins.

It’s the first cancellation in the 124-year history of the race, which has been held every year since 1897. So multiple world wars weren’t been enough to cancel it, but the COVID-19 pandemic was.

The race features 30,000 runners, and hundreds of thousands of spectators which line the streets of Boston.