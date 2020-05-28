Can football avoid baseball’s labor problems in the pandemic?

Getty Images

The NFL is determined to play this year. NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith recently provided a far less certain assessment, pegging his confidence regarding a 2020 season at a “six, seven” on a scale of 10.

Coupled with a tweet from NFLPA president JC Tretter that underscored in blunt terms the union’s role in efforts to plan for a reopening of the sport, Smith’s comments serve as a reminder that the NFL won’t be making decisions about training camp, the preseason, the regular season, and/or the postseason in a vacuum. The NFLPA will have to agree to whatever terms the league proposes for proceeding in a pandemic.

And that may concern some, given baseball’s struggles to work out a deal to get their games played. But MLB owners and players are fighting over money; there’s currently no reason to think that the NFL will try to cut the salary cap or otherwise reduce player salaries in 2020 (although it’s possible more veterans than usual will be released before Week One in an effort to cut costs). As long as the NFL doesn’t attempt to alter the rules for paying players or to otherwise pick their collective pockets, the NFLPA should be less inclined to engage owners in a baseball-style brouhaha.

Of course, this assumes that union leadership and union membership will be on the same page. Players will want to play and get paid, not to take a hard line aimed at securing a concession or reopening the Collective Bargaining Agreement that was ratified in March.

That’s the biggest danger, frankly. Executive Committee members and/or player representatives who opposed the CBA and lost may see negotiations over a return to practice and play as a way to relitigate a lost cause, saving some face by shaking the trees for better terms at a time when the union could use the pandemic as a device for launching a de facto strike.

Again, the rank and file likely won’t go for that; they’ll want to play and get paid to play. But union leadership will have a strong voice in the process, and it’s possible that concerns raised by union leadership eventually will resonate when players understand the full scope of the risks they’ll be assuming by practicing and playing football in a pandemic.

So while the league has shown no inclination to reduce player pay in 2020, the players may want something else to go along with the circumstances presented by the coronavirus outbreak. Ultimately, the players may simply want to be paid a premium, basically as hazard pay.

It’s still too early to predict with any certainty the issues that may arise. It’s not too early to be on the lookout for signs of a potential disconnect between management and labor over the terms of a football season to be played under unprecedented conditions.