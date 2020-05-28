Can football avoid baseball’s labor problems in the pandemic?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 28, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
The NFL is determined to play this year. NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith recently provided a far less certain assessment, pegging his confidence regarding a 2020 season at a “six, seven” on a scale of 10.

Coupled with a tweet from NFLPA president JC Tretter that underscored in blunt terms the union’s role in efforts to plan for a reopening of the sport, Smith’s comments serve as a reminder that the NFL won’t be making decisions about training camp, the preseason, the regular season, and/or the postseason in a vacuum. The NFLPA will have to agree to whatever terms the league proposes for proceeding in a pandemic.

And that may concern some, given baseball’s struggles to work out a deal to get their games played. But MLB owners and players are fighting over money; there’s currently no reason to think that the NFL will try to cut the salary cap or otherwise reduce player salaries in 2020 (although it’s possible more veterans than usual will be released before Week One in an effort to cut costs). As long as the NFL doesn’t attempt to alter the rules for paying players or to otherwise pick their collective pockets, the NFLPA should be less inclined to engage owners in a baseball-style brouhaha.

Of course, this assumes that union leadership and union membership will be on the same page. Players will want to play and get paid, not to take a hard line aimed at securing a concession or reopening the Collective Bargaining Agreement that was ratified in March.

That’s the biggest danger, frankly. Executive Committee members and/or player representatives who opposed the CBA and lost may see negotiations over a return to practice and play as a way to relitigate a lost cause, saving some face by shaking the trees for better terms at a time when the union could use the pandemic as a device for launching a de facto strike.

Again, the rank and file likely won’t go for that; they’ll want to play and get paid to play. But union leadership will have a strong voice in the process, and it’s possible that concerns raised by union leadership eventually will resonate when players understand the full scope of the risks they’ll be assuming by practicing and playing football in a pandemic.

So while the league has shown no inclination to reduce player pay in 2020, the players may want something else to go along with the circumstances presented by the coronavirus outbreak. Ultimately, the players may simply want to be paid a premium, basically as hazard pay.

It’s still too early to predict with any certainty the issues that may arise. It’s not too early to be on the lookout for signs of a potential disconnect between management and labor over the terms of a football season to be played under unprecedented conditions.

10 responses to “Can football avoid baseball’s labor problems in the pandemic?

  1. I wasn’t surprised by the greed of the MLB situation – honestly, adding more games past the already usual late October period (World Series) is repugnant. There is simply no room to add more games to an already outrageously bloated schedule.

    Players should receive a pro-rated amount of their annual schedule for their reduced playing time. What these pukes want is to get paid for a full season when they will end up playing 2/3rds of one.

    The NFL will likely do a similar thing if their schedule is cut short if there is a reoccurence of the covid in late fall or early winter. The NFL has a real fallback plan if there is a shortened season – since Lame and the Baltimore Murdering Blackbirds already are picked to win the Snoopy Bowl and the MVP’s, no need to play the season at all!

  2. NFL superstar salaries are insane but baseball is that on steroids. You have some bang average players making more than 20 million bucks a year. That combined with empty stadiums, less TV money and a declining interest in the game is a slow death sentence. The NFL is still either at the top or reaching the top of the mountain (until they completely kill the goose that lays the golden eggs.)

  3. MLB is providing a playbook on What Not To Do In Labor Negotiations for the rest of the leagues.

    If I lost my job and didn’t have money to pay my rent, my landlord would say too bad, you signed a contract, and evict me. Why should sports owners be held to a different standard because they lost some revenue? Pay the contracts or sell the team to someone who can afford it.

  5. “Players should receive a pro-rated amount of their annual schedule for their reduced playing time. What these pukes want is to get paid for a full season when they will end up playing 2/3rds of one.”

    What on Earth have you been reading? They MLBPA has already agreed to prorate their contracts, getting paid on a per game basis and definitely NOT demanding the full amount of their contracts no matter what.

    Baseball and football have entirely different revenue streams. Football has gigantic national deals with almost everyone, and assuming they play, even in empty stadiums, the money will be there. Baseball is way more dependent on fans showing up to 81 home games and the revenue that comes with that, unless you are the Yankees and a few other large market teams that have either their own channel or have lucrative regional deals. A lot of small market teams will stand to lose money if their stadiums are empty or half empty; football should have no problem with that possibility. Football should go on as usual (at least as usual for a pandemic)

  6. False Equivalency. Baseball is having to figure this out on the fly as is the NHL and NBA. You can be your bottom that the legal team inside the NFL has been drafting language for months, and have been in touch with the NFLPA Union head. The NFL also doesn’t conduct their business by sharing every little thing they do with the world like some narcissistic teenager. The media, and everyone else is on a need to know basis.

  7. I see three likely ways this can go:

    1. Players refuse anything less than complete salary. The owners decide to cancel the season.
    2. Players agree to a per-game agreement. Games are played, but the 2021 salary cap takes a big hit from lost revenue.
    3. Players agree to a salary hit this year in exchange for keeping the salary cap at least stable next year.

  9. Baseball can never get their heads out of their butts.
    Let’s hope the NFL doesn’t follow their lead.

  10. pooman420 says:
    May 28, 2020 at 1:23 pm
    MLB is providing a playbook on What Not To Do In Labor Negotiations for the rest of the leagues.

    If I lost my job and didn’t have money to pay my rent, my landlord would say too bad, you signed a contract, and evict me. Why should sports owners be held to a different standard because they lost some revenue? Pay the contracts or sell the team to someone who can afford it.
    ———-

    A better analogy would be:

    Owners represent a slice of our economic elites in the US. Many such elites refuse accommodations for those who struggle during times oof crisis. We are told to buck up and make it happen. Meet our obligations. We made an agreement. Of course, the same rules seldom apply to this class.

    You may miss rent and get evicted, but the banking sector can gamble with the economy, bring it crashing down, and then get the Bush admin to bail them out for making poor decisions. Similarly, look at how cavalierly the affluent treat bankruptcy, debt, and loss. Our own president has a habit of denying pay to contractors. Having spent years in the trades, I know that very wealthy people often work to screw working people, contractors, out of agreed on compensation. Contractors can’t fight in court, so they take the loss.

    Different sets of rules for the capitalist elite and we working grunts Who exist to provide for their financial comfort.

    Now get back to work and risk plague.

