Carson Wentz on George Floyd’s murder: Societal failure to value all human life is “heartbreaking and disturbing”

Getty Images

More and more NFL players are speaking up in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. In this case, players of all races and backgrounds are making their voices heard.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has joined the effort, with a message posted on Twitter.

“Been thinking about the George Floyd situation and thinking of the words to say [and] coming up empty,” Wentz said. “All I know is that the institutional racism in this country breaks my heart and needs to stop. Can’t even fathom what the black community has to endure on a daily basis.

“Being from North Dakota, I’ve spent a large part of my life surrounded by people of similar color, so I’m never gonna act like I know what the black community goes through or even has gone through already. I’ll never know the feeling of having to worry about my kids going outside because of their skin color. However, I do know that we are all equal at the foot of the cross and Jesus taught us to value others’ lives like they were our own — regardless of skin tone.

“So, this might seem like a ramble — and perhaps it is. I don’t understand the society we live in that doesn’t value all human life. It’s heartbreaking and disturbing. My prayers go out to every man, woman, and child that has to ensure the effects of the racism in our society.”

Kudos to Wentz and everyone else who is willing to ignore the “stick to sports” crowd and speak the truth. As more and more voices are added to the chorus, the message eventually will overpower those who prefer to ignore or deflect or rattle off whatabouts and instead compel politicians, prosecutors, and others in positions of power and influence to compel real change.