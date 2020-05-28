Chris Harris happy to have a clear mind this year

Getty Images

Getting used to being part of a new team from a distance because in-person offseason work has been put on hold because of a pandemic seems like a lot to process, but Chargers cornerback Chris Harris says he isn’t feeling too much mental stress right now.

Harris spent the early part of the 2019 offseason looking for a contract extension from the Broncos or a trade to another team. He wound up getting a salary bump for what turned out to be his final season in Denver and said on Wednesday that the maneuvering took a toll on him mentally.

There aren’t any similar concerns for Harris after signing a two-year deal with the Chargers this offseason.

“I am fired up, man,” Harris said, via NBCSanDiego.com. “Last year, there was a lot of stuff going on with me. Mentally, you never know how stuff will wear down on you, and I think it just did. Going into this year, I feel so happy, and I have a clear mind. I feel very comfortable here.”

Settling contract matters is obviously a big weight to take off the table, but Harris has other reasons to feel comfortable. He remained in the AFC West and Chargers defensive backs coach Ron Milus used to coach Harris in Denver, so there’s plenty of familiarity for Harris despite the new surroundings.