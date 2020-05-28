Colin Kaepernick: “We have the right to fight back”

Posted by Mike Florio on May 28, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick saw his football career end after he sparked in protests during the national anthem aimed at bringing attention to police misconduct against minorities. Kaepernick has reacted to the latest example of police brutality against an African-American, coming from the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction,” Kaepernick wrote on social media. “The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd.”

The murder of George Floyd (and, yes, he was murdered) by police has sparked unrest in Minneapolis and other cities. It’s the latest example of the thing that Kaepernick and others protested.

Most of the others who followed Kaepernick’s lead remain employed by NFL teams. Kaepernick does not, possibly because he’s the one who made other players aware of their right to use the platform provided by the NFL to bring attention to societal issues, in a manner that was problematic for the NFL because the gesture angered a specific segment of the fan base that the NFL did not want to anger.

With plenty of NFL players reacting to the murder of George Floyd, it will be interesting to see whether the protests during the national anthem return to 2016 levels, and in turn whether it becomes an issue in the upcoming national election.

  1. I agree with the protest as long as they are peaceful. But is this clown condoning looting and destroying hard working people’s Businesses as a result of this? Sorry, I can’t get on board with this Irresponsible message. The only thing that’s coming of this is less opportunities for people to provide for their families because these businesses are destroyed. It’s just imbecilic.

  3. He’s right.
    If you can’t just take a knee, and nobody is listening, what are the alternatives?
    Those cops should be behind bars forever.

  5. If you don’t believe violent protest and property destruction will lead to anything good, you should read about The Boston Tea Party.

  6. Even though they have a right to protest and demand justice, they don’t have a right to loot and burn down stores. If Kaepernick is advocating that, then he’s flat out wrong.

  7. He wasn’t murdered by police, in the collective. He was murdered by a cop. He was also allowed to be murdered, by several others. They should have stepped up and stopped the unnecessary pressure put on his neck by the one cop. Disgusting actions and a full & complete (transparent) investigation needs to be completed. The offending,(19 year experienced cop) should not only be held criminal/civilly accountable, his past should be examined for similar incidents. This doesn’t happen in a vacuum.

