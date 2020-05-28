DeAndre Hopkins: I know I’m the best wide receiver in the NFL

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins says he’s the top pass catcher in football, and that his numbers would dwarf those of other star receivers if he had played his entire career with an elite quarterback.

Hopkins said on ESPN that there is no doubt in his mind where he ranks.

“I definitely think I’m the best,” Hopkins said. “I know I’m the best.”

Hopkins has never led the league in catches or yards, but he said that’s a reflection of the offenses he has played in. Hopkins said he would have better numbers than Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas or Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones if he had their quarterbacks.

“Mike’s my boy. We were just texting yesterday. But he knows if I had Drew Brees my whole career what these numbers would be,” Hopkins said. “Julio Jones knows if I had Matt Ryan my whole career, he knows what my numbers would be. Those guys are definitely blessed to be in a position where their whole career they had a Pro Bowl quarterback.”

The Cardinals traded for Hopkins in the hopes that he and Kyler Murray can become an elite quarterback-receiver duo for years to come. And perhaps Hopkins can work in an offense that gives him the chance to put up the best numbers of any wide receiver in the NFL.