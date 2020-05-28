Diontae Johnson hopes to be cleared soon after groin surgery

Getty Images

Week Two of the 2019 season was when the Steelers’ season changed, for more than quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Because in addition to their quarterback suffering a season-ending right elbow injury, promising rookie receiver Diontae Johnson suffered a groin injury which plagued him all season.

Via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Johnson said in a videoconference that the injury nagged at him throughout the year, leading to surgery in February.

“Hopefully, I’ll be cleared in the next couple days,” Johnson said. “I’m just staying on top of that and making sure I’m healthy so I can come back ready.”

Johnson was never listed on the team’s injury report with that injury, and didn’t miss any practices. But he said it was a factor since it “got a little tight on me,” during that game against the Seahawks.

It couldn’t have been too bad, as he led all rookie wide receivers with 59 catches while catching passes from backup quarterbacks most of the year, and earned second-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner.