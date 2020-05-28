Eli Apple agrees to terms with Panthers

Getty Images

Eli Apple has a home. Finally.

The free agent cornerback agreed in principle on terms of a one-year deal with the Raiders in late March, but the sides never could finalize the contract. So he went back on the market.

Two months later, Apple has agreed to terms with the Panthers, the team announced Thursday.

General Manager Marty Hurney said on WFNZ on Thursday that adding a veteran cornerback was a “priority.” Apple fills that need.

The Giants selected Apple with the 10th overall pick in the 2016 draft. He was traded to the Saints during the 2018 season. Apple started the first 15 games last year but missed the regular-season finale and the playoffs with an ankle injury.

Apple was No. 62 on PFT’s Top-100 Free Agent list.