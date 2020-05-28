Gardner Minshew: Jags passing on other QBs didn’t change anything for me

Getty Images

At this point last year, Gardner Minshew was a rookie trying to earn a spot on the Jaguars depth chart as a backup to Nick Foles.

Things are quite different this year. Minshew was pushed into action in Week One when Foles broke his collarbone and then took the job back from Foles when the veteran struggled upon his return to action later in the season. The Jaguars traded Foles to the Bears in March, which ended any notion of a competition and made Minshew the clear No. 1 in Jacksonville.

The Jags made a couple of additions to the quarterback room by signing Mike Glennon and drafting Jake Luton, but neither move did anything to change Minshew’s perch. During a Thursday conference call, Minshew said that it also didn’t change the way he’s going about his business.

“It didn’t change anything that I do,” Minshew said. “Still going to work the same way, still going to lead the same way. You know I had conversations with [General Manager] Dave Caldwell, I told him do what you think’s best for this team. I believe that I’m going to give us the best chance to win no matter what. And I just got to prove that every day. And I’m excited for the opportunity to be able to prove that.”

If Minshew makes the most of the opportunity, the Jaguars should have a chance to exceed expectations for their record while making a longer commitment to the 2019 sixth-round pick. If he doesn’t do well, the Jags will likely find themselves with a chance to pick another quarterback early in the 2021 draft and that would certainly change the outlook for Minshew in Jacksonville.