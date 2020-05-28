J.J. Watt all for NFL returning, but concerned for older coaches and staff

Getty Images

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt is eager to get back on the football field, but he wants to do it safely — and he understands that players aren’t the ones most at risk of COVID-19.

Watt noted that although NFL players are in an age range that almost always survives COVID-19, coaches and other staff members are not.

“We love the game. We love the competition . . . as long as it’s safe for everybody,” Watt said, via TMZ.com. “You have to remember we have coaches who are older. We have people helping out on the sidelines and staff members. So, as long it’s safe for everybody and as long as everybody is comfortable and confident, I’m all for it because I think it does help return some normalcy and it gives people something to be excited about, to cheer for again.”

Preventing the spread of the virus from player to player may be impossible during an NFL game, but Watt is right that the league needs to take precautions for older people on the sidelines, who may not recover if they become infected.