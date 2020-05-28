Joe Woods on Jadeveon Clowney: I’m focused on coaching the guys we have

Getty Images

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned with June on the horizon, but it reportedly hasn’t been from an absence of interest in other teams.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported this week that the Browns made a stronger offer to Clowney than any other team at one point in the free agency process. While it may have been bigger than other offers, it wasn’t big enough for Clowney to join the club.

On Thursday, Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods was asked about the team’s interest in Clowney. He acknowledged hearing the same things as everyone else, but directed inquiries about the team’s position to General Manager Andrew Berry.

“Obviously he’s been a really great player in this league . . . that’s a question you have to ask Andrew. I see the articles too. . . . All I’m really focused on is coaching the guys we have,” Woods said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan.

Berry said in early April that Clowney is a good player and that the Browns will always be looking for ways to add talent to the roster without specifying if they were actively pursuing Clowney.