John Harbaugh: I wouldn’t say we’re going to be a more conventional offense

Getty Images

Oddsmakers don’t think that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be as prolific a runner as he was during last year’s MVP campaign, but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh wasn’t placing any bets on Thursday.

Harbaugh was asked during a conference call whether Jackson will be throwing the ball more often this season. Jackson ran 176 times and threw 401 passes last season, which ranked 26th in the league. Harbaugh didn’t give a direct answer, but he suggested the offense isn’t going to move too far in the traditional direction.

“I wouldn’t say we’re going to be a more conventional offense . . . We just want to get better at taking advantage of the [defense’s] weaknesses,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Defenses had a tough time stopping the Ravens on the ground last season and the addition of J.K. Dobbins in the draft gives them four running backs to use along with Jackson, so there may not be much of a push to break something that may not need fixing.