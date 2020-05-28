Matt LaFleur: Other players we targeted got drafted, Jordan Love was next on the board

May 28, 2020
Packers coach Matt LaFleur is pushing back against the idea that Green Bay was looking for a replacement for Aaron Rodgers in the draft.

LaFleur said that the Packers just ended up with Love because he was the best player left on their draft board after some other players were selected, and not because they were specifically ready to move on from Rodgers.

“It was just one of those situations where there were a couple guys targeted that had just previously been picked and Jordan was the next guy on the board, and so we went with the best player at the time,” LaFleur said on ESPN Radio in Wisconsin.

But that explanation flies in the face of the fact that the Packers traded up in the first round to draft Love. It’s one thing to see a player fall in your lap and draft him, but it’s something else to trade up to draft a player. That suggests not only that the Packers wanted Love specifically, but that they wanted him badly enough that they didn’t want to wait and risk some other team drafting him before their pick came up.

Rodgers remains the Packers’ starting quarterback for now, and LaFleur wants to keep him happy. But the reality is, the Packers wouldn’t have traded up for Love if they expected Rodgers to play out the remaining four years on his contract.

  1. In 4 seasons Wentz has 0 playoff wins with 48 regular season Fumbles. He has no heart no desire to win his teammates hate him Carson has a 7-20 record vs teams over 500. Wentz has started 5-6 in 3 of his first 4 seasons. Nick Foles is 24-6 in his last 30 games as an Eagle.

  2. What a cop-out. You have a HOF QB and you’re not surrounding him with skill players. WR, RB, TE, there were multiple high-quality, high-impact players available at that spot, but the team GAVE UP draft capital to avoid drafting any of them. And then proceeded to not draft any of them for the rest of the draft, either.

    It’s just a dumb move. Nothing against Love personally, but QBs like him come up in every draft, and arguably there were multiple QBs drafted after him who are more pro-ready.

    Green Bay, you are sabotaging your success and squandering the good fortune of having the one single thing in the sport that is hardest to get (a true all-time franchise QB).

  4. I have trouble believing that JLove was the top choice left available of their draft board.

    If he was, they need a better scouting department and/or decision makers.

    It wouldn’t have been so bad if they just waited for JLove to continue falling (like he was going to do anyway), but they traded up to get him.

    It’s obvious the Packers have buyers remorse on all the MILLIONS of dollars they’ve already paid Rodgers since his extension that he forced them to do 2 years early. They want to jettison that contract as soon as possible so they can start the rebuild.

  5. If Love turns out to be a good player we may forget this is one of the worst drafts in Packers history

  6. I will tell you what the guy that decides who gets picked said. Brian Gutekunst: “Long story short, eventually Love was our top guy left, and the gap was widening. As those players got picked, it was kind of like, with the way our board was, there really wasn’t anyone else near his level that we felt comfortable taking. So, we went up from 30 to 26 and got our guy”

    End of story.👍

  7. Well they traded up for Jordan Love when they could have traded up for, say, CeeDee Lamb. And then they’d probably be NFC favorites right now.

  8. How arrogant is their head coach that he was gifted the best QB in football but wants to do it his own way and bring in his own QB? How many teams insist on running the ball when they have A-Rod At QB? He might not be what he once was…but still better than 90% of the NFL.

    And to compound it by having poor WRs and not bringing in any more? And taking ANOTHER RB when you already have plenty?

    I know the head coach is highly regarded, but…the passive aggressive crap with Rodgers is…well, I guess how Rodgers has acted the past few years?

  10. Well they traded up for Jordan Love when they could have traded up for, say, CeeDee Lamb. And then they’d probably be NFC favorites right now.

    —————————————

    Cee Dee Lamb was the 17th overall pick. In order to trade up 13 spots for him they would have had to give a ton of draft equity probably including a #1 pick next year. Definitely not worth it!!

  11. And to compound it by having poor WRs and not bringing in any more? And taking ANOTHER RB when you already have plenty?

    ————————————-

    Plenty of running backs? They have two serviceable running backs, Jones and Williams. I don’t think that’s plenty considering their offense has changed toward more running the football.

