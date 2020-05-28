Matt LaFleur: We need more explosive plays on offense

The Packers’ decision to pass on drafting a wide receiver this year drew a lot of responses and many fell on the negative side given the perceived need to upgrade that position group heading into the 2020 season.

After the draft, General Manager Brian Gutekunst said the team addressed other areas because head coach Matt LaFleur “wants to tie everything to the run game and off the run game” on offense. While that may be the case, LaFleur does have some ideas about where the passing game needs to improve.

During an appearance on ESPN Wisconsin on Thursday, LaFleur noted the need for the team to pull off more big plays than they were able to manage in his first year with the team.

“One are we really need to improve on is creating more explosive plays,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “We were pretty efficient . . . but were 23rd in explosive plays. That starts with play calling [and] maybe take a few more chances to help generate those plays down the field.”

Devin Funchess was the lone free agent addition to the receiving corps and he’s not been a particularly explosive wideout in recent seasons, so the Packers will likely have to come up with some new tricks for the old faces if they’re going to change things around.

7 responses to “Matt LaFleur: We need more explosive plays on offense

  1. Quit shaming the Packers for not drafting ‘explosive game changers’ in the draft. I always had a feeling that the reason the Packers didn’t draft skill players is not because the roster is poor, but because we had a 1st year head coach implementing a brand new offense! The team will likely take a big leap in points-per-game in their 2nd year, and with the players all familiar with the new system. Drafting a QB in the 1st round is one of the biggest indicators of confidence in the roster a GM can make in their situation. Expect the Packers to finish as a top 10 offense in 2020-21.

  2. Perhaps drafting a sure fire stud Wide Receiver with your first pick this year would have helped in that regard coach? I dunno, let’s see, Hall of Fame QB check, stud RB check,one stud WR check, and the best pass rush and defense Green Bay has had – maybe going back to the Fritz Schurmur/Reggie White days.(and at least a three year window to win the Super Bowl)

    But hey coach, your G.M. is the smartest man in the room. And to cap it off, he drafts another running back two rounds too early to add insult to injury? If I were the owner he would be on the street.

  3. Gute never said he didn’t draft WR’s because “Matt LaFleur wants to tie everything to the run game.”

    Gute didn’t feel any of the WR’s available in the 2nd round on were better than what the Packers already have on the roster. He liked only a few WR’s in this draft and they were all gone by the 2nd round. End of story.

    Any offensive minded coach is going to want more explosive plays and Matt LaFleur is no different. In LaFleur’s offense some of those explosives come in play action and that happens when he have a solid running game that teams have to respect. 2nd Round draft pick AJ Dillon will make the running game stronger. Teams having to respect both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon will lead to more explosive plays down the field.

    #GoPackGo!✊

  4. more explosive plays…hmmm, draft is loaded with explosive wrs…i know, i’ll take a back up qb

  5. Explosive plays are great but I’d prefer Aaron Rodgers to take what’s given to him and keep the chains moving (instead of holding the ball for 6 second hoping Jordy Nelson’s ghost runs the fly route).

  6. LaFleur is stating the obvious but how does he expect to accomplish it with a decling QB and no talent WR depth?

  7. Rodgers knows he missed a few downfield last year. If he gets back on his game, which was always defined by accuracy, their explosives will improve.

