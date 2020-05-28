Matthew Judon signs franchise tender

Getty Images

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon signed his franchise tender Thursday, the team announced.

Judon would make $15.8 million as a linebacker under the tag but could file a grievance to be considered a defensive end, which has a salary nearly $2 million higher.

The Ravens have talked to Judon about a long-term deal, which is the preference for both sides.

Judon, 27, made 54 tackles and set career highs with 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2019 when he earned his first Pro Bowl.

He entered the league in 2016 as a fifth-round draft choice out of Grand Valley State. Judon has 186 tackles, 28.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles in his career.