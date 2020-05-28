NFL expands number of players who can be activated from IR

Getty Images

NFL teams will have a bit more flexibility with their rosters this year.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the league approved a bylaw change which will expand the number of players which can be designated for return from injured reserve from two to three.

The proposal also eliminated the provision that players had to remain on the initial 53-man roster (after final cuts) to be returned from IR.

Striking that provision will keep teams from having to carry players with significant injuries through final cuts, to expose other players to waivers. It was a needless hurdle, which caused a number of teams to release veterans, then immediately sign them back the following day when players were placed on IR.