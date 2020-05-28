NFL extends virtual offseason two weeks

Getty Images

The NFL is extending the virtual offseason by two weeks, commissioner Roger Goodell announced on a conference call Thursday.

Teams were allowed to begin their virtual offseason programs April 20. With all offseason workout programs scheduled to end by June 26, it is looking less and less likely that teams will get any on-field work before training camp.

Goodell, though, is hopeful NFL coaches can return to team facilities as early as next week.

Teams were allowed to partially reopen beginning May 19, but coaches and players, aside from those rehabbing, remain prohibited.

The league still is preparing for an on-time regular season, Goodell said, and will “adjust” if necessary.