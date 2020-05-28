Nick Kwiatkoski “can’t wait” for chance to be full-time starter with Raiders

Getty Images

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski never spent a full season as a starter with the Bears, but it looks like he’ll be getting that chance with the Raiders.

Kwiatkoski signed a three-year, $21 million deal with $13.75 million in guaranteed money this offseason and that’s usually not the kind of investment that a team makes for a part-time player. Kwiatkoski is slated to start in the middle of coordinator Paul Guenther’s defense and he’s fired up about the chance to take on a more prominent role.

“It’s an opportunity that I feel like I’ve earned,” Kwiatkoski said, via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com. “I’m excited to see what I can do as the full-time guy. I’ve been through a lot of different changes, position changes and ups and downs in Chicago. So, to come in on Day One and be able to have a full season under my belt and show what I can do, I’m excited about it. I can’t wait.”

Kwiatkoski started eight games last season after Danny Trevathan was injured and ended the year with career highs for tackles and sacks. A full run as a member of the first team could lead to him resetting both those marks in 2020.