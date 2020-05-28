Owners to vote on preseason test of “Sky Judge,” regular season expansion possible

Getty Images

NFL owners won’t be voting on proposals calling for the addition of a “Sky Judge” to NFL officiating crews for the 2020 season during Thursday’s league meeting, but the idea isn’t as dead as it might have appeared on Wednesday.

The two proposals were withdrawn, but they have been replaced with another proposal for a preseason test of a system allowing for real-time communication between the officials on the field and one in the booth with access to video. The key difference between this proposal and the ones that were withdrawn is who will be in the booth.

Former NFL referee and current league executive Walt Anderson worked on the idea with coaches and the new proposal calls for existing replay officials to communicate more with the on-field crew in order to correct major errors. Albert Breer of SI.com reports those officials will be paired with the same crews and that changes to the lineup of replay officials were made where needed.

The proposal says any information can be requested by the on-field officials during a conference or before there are 25 seconds left on the play clock in the hope that the communication between booth and field doesn’t interrupt the flow of the game. The replay official would be able to use video from the broadcast of the game.

The proposal calls for the officiating department to provide a report on how the test has gone to the Competition Committee before the end of the preseason to determine if any aspects of it will be adopted for the regular season.