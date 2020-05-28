Perry Fewell, Walt Anderson join NFL officiating department

Getty Images

Reports this offseason indicated Perry Fewell and Walt Anderson were headed to jobs within the NFL’s officiating department, and the league made it official Thursday.

The NFL announced Fewell will serve as senior vice president of officiating administration and Anderson as the league’s senior vice president of officiating training and development.

Fewell will oversee the day-to-day operations of the officiating department, including outreach to the league’s head coaches and General Managers, compliance with the NFL and NFL Referees Association Collective Bargaining Agreement. He also will serve as a liaison to the NCAA on officiating-related matters.

Fewell was an NFL assistant coach for more than 20 years, twice taking over as an interim head coach. He was the Giants’ defensive coordinator during their 2011 Super Bowl season.

Anderson will oversee game officials, including developing and implementing an enhanced training and performance evaluation system, reestablishing full-time game officials, officiating scouting and recruitment and pipeline development.

Anderson spent 24 years as an NFL official, the past 17 as a referee.

Alberto Riveron, the senior vice president of officiating, returns for his eighth season at the league office.

Riveron will lead the league’s replay review process with vice president of instant replay Russell Yurk, director of video technology Bret Ayers, and replay assistants Desiree Abrams, Sebrina Brunson and Artenzia Young-Seigler.

Fewell, Anderson and Riveron each will report directly to executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent.

“Our intentions are to implement meaningful improvements to the game and officiating,” Vincent said in a statement. “We will continue to make every effort to improve officiating and pursue officiating excellence.”