Raiders bring back tight end Paul Butler

The Raiders brought back a tight end they have some background with.

The team announced they have signed re-signed free agent tight end Paul Butler.

Butler spent time with the Raiders the last two seasons.

He was on the practice squad most of 2018, after hanging around as an undrafted rookie from California (Pennsylvania). He also spent part of last year on the practice squad, but the team waived him in May.

To make room for him on the 90-man roster, they placed tight end Nick O'Leary on the reserve/non-football injury list.