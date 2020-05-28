Report: 15 “active cases” of coronavirus from Allegiant Stadium site

Getty Images

Public health officials in Nevada have increased testing at the construction site of Allegiant Stadium, and found more cases of COVID-19.

According to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the company in charge of the project, Mortenson-McCarthy, said there were 15 active cases of coronavirus among workers who have been there.

The Southern Nevada Health District administered 847 tests over two days this month at the stadium, according to a spokeswoman.

On May 1, there were 16 positive cases reported at the site, though the reporting makes it unclear whether there’s crossover between those sets of numbers.

They’ve taken a number of steps to increase the amount of social distancing while continuing to work, including adding a third shift to reduce the number of workers in certain areas. They’ve also added hand sanitizing stations around entrances to the stadium and at other locations, and have posted information reminding workers of CDC protocols.

Despite the delays, the Raiders remain confident the stadium will be ready to open by the end of July.