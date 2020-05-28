Report: “Not much traction” on long-term deal for Chris Jones

Getty Images

DeForest Buckner‘s $84 million extension with the Colts didn’t make things any easier for the Chiefs in their contract talks with Chris Jones.

The Chiefs still hope to get a long-term deal with Jones, but there is “not much traction” on a contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Deadlines tend to drive deals, and, since the Chiefs used the franchise tag on Jones, they have until July 15 to reach an agreement. Jones has not signed the $16.1 million franchise tender.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said during the team’s in-house schedule release that the team has had 100 percent participation in its virtual meetings. Jones’ position coach, Brendan Daly, was asked about his star player in a conference call Thursday.

“Chris and I have had a great relationship, and I’ve had a couple of conversations with him over the course of the offseason here,” Daly said, via Charles Goldman of USA Today. “I’m not going to get into the details of that. Honestly, you know, he’s got his contract situation going on, and I trust that Brett Veach and his staff are handling that side of things, and I just kind of leave it there.”

Jones, 25, has 33 sacks and seven forced fumbles in four seasons in Kansas City. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2019.