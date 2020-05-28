Seahawks officially sign Carlos Hyde, cut Demetrius Knox

Getty Images

The Seahawks announced a pair of roster moves on Thursday.

The headline move was the signing of running back Carlos Hyde, which was reported when he agreed to the deal with Seattle. Hyde’s deal is for one year and up to $4 million.

Guard Demetrius Knox was waived in a corresponding move. Knox signed with the team after going undrafted out of Ohio State. He appeared in two preseason games, but wound up on injured reserve after injuring his quad in a game against the Vikings.

Hyde joins a backfield with Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer and rookie DeeJay Dallas. Carson is coming off hip surgery and Penny tore his ACL late last season.