Texas allowing limited fans at outdoor pro sporting events

Getty Images

Texas will allow limited fans to attend professional sporting events that are held outdoors beginning next month, the Associated Press reports.

Governor Greg Abbott revised his decision to allow pro sports to hold events without fans starting in June. The new order, though, allows only 25 percent capacity, severely limiting crowd size.

Leagues are required to apply to state health health officials to resume play with fans.

Indoor events remain closed to spectators.

The PGA Tour will restart its season in Fort Worth on June 11-14 without fans. Texas Motor Speedway is scheduled to host an IndyCar Series race in Fort Worth on June 6 without fans.

The state’s guidelines encourage athletes to wear masks on the sidelines. It recommends fans practice social distancing and encourages face coverings and sanitation protocols.

The order does not address college sports.