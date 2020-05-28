The Simms QB top 40 countdown, No. 33: Jameis Winston

Getty Images

Five years after becoming the first overall pick in the draft, quarterback Jameis Winston no longer is a starter. And with 32 teams in the league, it’s no surprise he’s not among Chris Simms’ top 32 quarterbacks for 2020.

Winston just missed the cut. The NFL’s first 30-30 man came in at No. 33 on the list.

If he plays this year, he could go a lot higher, thanks to the tutelage of Saints coach Sean Payton. Last year, Teddy Bridgewater parlayed five starts into a $22 million annual deal with the Panthers.

Winston may not get the chance, if starter Drew Brees stays healthy. But if Brees gets banged up, Winston will have a chance at redemption. And that could change everything for him, like it did for Bridgewater.