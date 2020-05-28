The Simms QB top 40 countdown, No. 34: Tyrod Taylor

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor hasn’t started a game since September 2018. Still, during his time as a starter, he has generated a record of 23-21-1.

By all appearances, he’ll get the chance to resume his starting career this year, as rookie Justin Herbert learns the NFL ropes. Whether Taylor keeps the job longer than three weeks (that’s when he surrendered the gig in Cleveland to Baker Mayfield) remains to be seen.

The good news for Taylor is that he comes in higher than Herbert on the Chris Simms top 40 quarterback countdown, with the No. 34 spot. During Thursday’s PFT Live, we looked at Taylor’s five best plays, plays that demonstrate the high end of his skills.

He’ll need to do that more often in order to hold off Herbert. Helping Taylor will be a supporting cast better than any he has had during stops in Buffalo and Cleveland.

Either way, this could be Taylor’s last chance to re-establish himself as a full-time starter. If he does, he could have plenty of quality years left. Still only 30 and playing a position that has seen multiple quarterbacks in recent years play beyond turning 40, Taylor has an opportunity that, as of a year ago, few believed he’d ever again get.