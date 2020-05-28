Tom Brady is selling a customized Escalade . . . for $300,000

Getty Images

If you’re looking for a car previously owned by a celebrity, you can buy Jo(h)n Voight’s LeBaron. Or you can aim a little higher.

Via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is selling a customized Cadillac Escalade ESV for $300,000, or best offer.

“Parting ways with my Becker ESV won’t be easy,” Brady writes in the listing accompanying the vehicle. “From day one it became my sanctuary from the outside noise. I took pride in picking out all the customizations of the ESV; from the trim of the seats to the color of the rug.”

He bought it for $350,000. The vehicle has 13,000 miles on the odometer.

“With such limited time in my busy schedule the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my playbook, make phone calls and be with my family,” Brady said. “Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down. I hope the next owner will take great care of her; she will always be a part of the Brady family.”

Given that someone bought Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl LI ring for $1.025 million, $300,000 for Tom Brady’s ESV.

Unless, of course, it’s actually Thom Bradie’s ESV.