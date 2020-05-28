Trent Williams reworked deal with 49ers to get some upfront money

Getty Images

After left tackle Trent Williams was traded to the 49ers in April, he and the team said that there were no immediate plans to talk about an extension to his current contract.

There were talks about modifying that contract, however. Williams told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that he and the team agreed to rework his deal for the 2020 season.

Williams is headed into the final year of the five-year deal he signed with Washington and is still set to make a $12.5 million base salary. The 49ers agreed to pay some of the money upfront for a player who didn’t make anything while out of action last season.

The 49ers sent a 2020 fifth-round pick and 2021 third-rounder to Washington for Williams.