Adoree’ Jackson has faith in himself, grateful Titans share that faith

Getty Images

The Titans picked up the fifth-year option on cornerback Adoree' Jackson‘s contract. They did not exercise the one on receiver Corey Davis‘ rookie deal.

“It’s truly a blessing to be able to have that fifth-year option picked up,” Jackson said on a conference call Friday. “It’s kind of like insurance. They believe in you, have faith in what you can bring and what you add to this team. I was thankful when I got the ball from J-Rob [General Manager Jon Robinson]. I was just excited, just smiling and happy. I love being a part of the Titans.”

Jackson has started 39 games the past three seasons, making two interceptions, three forced fumbles and 33 pass breakups.

His role could change with the departure of Logan Ryan and the addition of Johnathan Joseph. Jackson said he is fine with whatever the Titans ask of him, whether that’s outside corner or in the slot.

Jackson, 24, has never made a Pro Bowl, but the Titans have seen enough to want to hang onto him at least through 2021.

He came on late last season and will try to build on that as a leader in the secondary this season.

“I just kept playing ball, understanding that things might have been going the way I wanted it to,” Jackson said of his play late last season. “But I never doubted myself or gave up. Having faith in myself and my game and praying was a big thing. There’s going to be ups and downs. You don’t want the downs to outweigh the ups or the ups to outweigh the downs. You’ve got to stay level-headed, and that’s what I remain doing and knowing things were going to pan out. So I didn’t beat myself up too much about everything or anything.”