Aldon Smith: I lost my way, football gives me a purpose

Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith says he’s eager to show he still has something to contribute as an NFL player.

Smith, whose repeated violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy have kept him off the field since 2015, says he’s ready to get back to doing what he was meant to do.

“I lost my way along the way. I wasn’t sure what my purpose was. I know football is one of my many purposes that God has put me here,” Smith said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “With God giving me this gift, this talent . . . it was something I didn’t finish.”

Smith said he’s in great shape, weighing about 285 pounds, and physically prepared to come back from a long layoff. If that’s true, the Cowboys have just added an All-Pro-caliber pass rusher to their roster.