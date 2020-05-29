Bears G.M. Ryan Pace addresses efforts to turn the page on difficult 2019

Getty Images

The Bears outperformed expectations in 2018. In 2019, they underperformed.

As they prepare to attempt to turn things around in 2020, G.M. Ryan Pace joined the #PFTPM podcast for an in-depth conversation.

The 20-minute (or so) discussion appears in the attached video, and the topics include the current challenges associated with getting a team ready, the status of the looming quarterback competition, the reasons for bringing in Nick Foles, and the decision not to pick up the fifth-year option on Mitchell Trubisky.

