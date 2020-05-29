Broncos’ front office changes include a promotion for Matt Russell

Getty Images

The Broncos are making some changes to their front office, including a promotion for John Elway’s second in command.

Elway has announced that Matt Russell has been promoted from Director of Player Personnel to Vice President of Player Personnel. He’ll continue to oversee the day-to-day operations of the pro personnel and college scouting departments. He and Elway have been the top two decision makers in Denver for almost a decade now.

“Matt has always been a big part of it and he’s always had a big voice,” Elway said in a statement. “He’s been right there. He’s running the personnel side, so he’s heavily involved on the pro side as well as the college side and the draft. Matt has always had a big voice with me and he’ll continue to have that.”

Other moves in Denver included Mark Thewes being promoted to Vice President of Football Operation and Compliance, and Darren Mougey being promoted to Assistant Director of College Scouting.

The Broncos also beefed up their analytics department with Tony Lazzaro getting the title of Senior Director, Football Technology and Research. Others in that department include Karl Schreiner as Director of Football Information Systems, Scott Flaska as Senior Manager of Football Analytics, Richard Hildebrand as Senior Software Engineer and Emily Kuehler as Data Scientist.