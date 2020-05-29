Browns announce additions, promotions in personnel department

Getty Images

The Browns hired General Manager Andrew Berry earlier this year and they announced a series of changes to the personnel department that have been made since his arrival.

Several of the moves have been reported in the past, including the hiring of vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and national scout Charles Walls and the promotion of vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook. The addition of former Colts General Manager Ryan Grigson was also known, although his formal title of senior football advisor was unveiled in the announcement.

“We obviously have a long-time relationship. He was one of the first people to make a significant bet on me early in my career. That is not the reason that he is here,” Berry said of Grigson, via the team’s website. “He is here because I think he is very good. He has a very established track record as a personnel evaluator from his time in St. Louis at the time, Philly and then obviously, Indianapolis. General Manager experience, rebuilt the Colts into a winner very quickly, Executive of the Year. And that is something that is valuable to me.”

Northwest area scout Josh Cox, lead data scientist Nate Sterken, data architect/systems developer Andrew Jackson and software developer Kevin Lewis round out the new hires. The Browns also announced that 19 other members of the department have new titles, including vice president of player personnel process and development Ken Kovash, vice president of research and strategy Andrew Healy and director of player personnel Dan Saganey.