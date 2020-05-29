Browns returning to facilities on June 1

Getty Images

The Browns will kick off the start of a new month by returning to their facilities.

The team announced on Friday that they plan to reopen offices at their training facility in Berea, Ohio and First Energy Stadium on Monday, June 1. Browns executive vice president/chief operating officer Dave Jenkins said in a statement that the team has worked closely with medical professionals to determine the safest practices upon their return.

“During the past two weeks, we thoroughly reviewed all of the parameters and recommendations in place to ensure the responsible and safe reopening of our facilities,” Jenkins said. “As planned, they will reopen to a limited number of employees beginning on Monday. We are proud of our entire staff’s collective efforts and productivity while working from home, and our return to the building marks an important step as we continue to diligently prepare for the 2020 season. In addition to adhering to all league and government guidelines, we will continue to evaluate COVID-19 developments with University Hospitals while creating safe environments for when additional Browns employees are permitted to return.”

As of now, coaches and healthy players are not allowed to return to the facility. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Thursday that the hope is that coaches will be permitted to enter facilities next week, although that won’t take place if facilities for all teams have not been cleared to reopen.