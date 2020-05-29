CFL could partner with The Spring League

Getty Images

The Canadian Football League and The Spring League are discussing a partnership, Dan Ralph of the Canadian Press reports.

The Spring League is an American developmental league.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie requested a formal proposal from The Spring League after talking to its CEO, Brian Woods, on Wednesday.

CFL teams would practice and play against The Spring League clubs in the U.S. in September.

Ambrosie was open to Woods’ idea and wants something to present to the CFL’s board of governors, according to Ralph.

Ambrosie said earlier this month that “our best-case scenario for this year is a drastically truncated season, and our most likely scenario is no season at all.”

The CFL has approached the Canadian government for assistance.