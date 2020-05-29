Chris Jones, Chiefs have had no recent negotiations

Getty Images

A report Thursday indicated there is “not much traction” between the Chiefs and Chris Jones in contract talks. Of course, it’s hard to make progress when you haven’t talked.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media shed further light on the negotiations — or lack thereof — between the Chiefs and Jones’ representation: The sides have held no negotiations or discussions since the team used the franchise tag on Jones on March 16.

The Chiefs have stated their desire to get a long-term contract with the defensive lineman, and deadlines tend to drive deals. They have until July 15 to reach an agreement.

Jones has not signed the $16.1 million franchise tender.

Despite Chiefs coach Andy Reid stating during the team’s in-house schedule release that the team has had 100 percent participation in its virtual meetings, Jones has not participated and will not participate in the team’s offseason program, according to Rapoport.

Jones, 25, has 33 sacks and seven forced fumbles in four seasons in Kansas City. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2019.