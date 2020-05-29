Daniel Brunskill readying to compete for starting right guard job

Getty Images

Daniel Brunskill started games at right tackle, left tackle and right guard last season. He also got some work at center in practice.

Now, with the release of right guard Mike Person in March, Brunskill is seeking a full-time job at one spot. He is the favorite for the job but will have to beat out Tom Compton, who has 35 career starts, including five at right guard with the Jets last season, and rookie draft pick Colton McKivitz.

“I’ve definitely taken a good amount of reps at right guard when I’m practicing by myself,” Brunskill said on a video call with beat reporters, via the team website. “But mainly, I’m just ready to be starting at any position and ready to go anywhere and still focusing on all five positions. But I definitely take a few more reps at right guard and then also trying to focus on what I can do to be better at that position. And then what I can do to be better at all five positions as a whole.”

Brunskill got his baptism by fire in Week 16 when he started at right guard against the Rams. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald had 1.5 sacks and pretty much had his way with the 49ers, as the two-time defensive player of the year is wont to do against nearly everyone in the NFL.

But Brunskill rebounded in a Week 17 game against the Seahawks.

“The two games were huge to play at [right guard]” Brunskill said. “It gets you more live reps at it. There’s a certain point where practice and live reps are completely different because of the speed and the nature of how you hit. (The scout team) does a great job, but you can’t always emulate what the defense is doing, what we’re practicing for each week.”