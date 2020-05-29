Dee Ford had “pretty extensive cleanup” of knee after Super Bowl

Getty Images

Shortly after the 49ers lost Super Bowl LIV to the Chiefs, 49ers General Manager John Lynch said he didn’t think edge rusher Dee Ford would need to have knee surgery this offseason.

Ford revealed that Lynch was incorrect during a conference call with reporters on Friday. Ford said, via multiple reporters” that he saw Dr. James Andrews for a “pretty extensive cleanup” of his knee a couple of weeks after the Super Bowl. He added that he’s feeling great now.

Ford dealt with tendinitis in his knee for the entire season. He also had a hamstring injury that limited him to four snaps over the final five weeks of the regular season.

Ford posted 6.5 sacks for the 49ers after being acquired in an offseason trade with the Chiefs. He signed a five-year contract with the team after the trade went through.