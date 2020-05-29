Derek Carr on George Floyd’s death: The division and hate has to end

Getty Images

NFL players are speaking up about the senseless death of George Floyd, which has riled up Minneapolis and the nation, and another starting quarterback has added his voice to the growing chorus.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr joined Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in becoming one of the highest-profile players to post a message on social media. Carr pleads for “division and hate . . . to end” in his statement.

“My initial thoughts on the video of George Floyd made me disgusted, mad, and broken-hearted,” Carr wrote. “Anytime someone loses their life, it’s a terrible thing especially when it could’ve been prevented. My opinions won’t make a difference on how that should’ve been handled better, but I do think my platform can be used to help.

“I don’t know what it’s like to have a different skin color, so I won’t pretend to know. My mentor and friends have told me stories, and it breaks my hear to hear some of the things that have happened.

“I was raised to love everyone no matter their gender, skin color, political beliefs, socioeconomic background, or religious beliefs. I was taught that ALL life has purpose and that we are all created equal by a loving God. This is exactly how my children are and will be raised as well. I pray that anyone who reads this will do the same for their families. The division and hate has to end. My hope is that our country would someday be the place other nations look to for unity. God bless you.”

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Michael Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter Friday, four days after placing his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds.