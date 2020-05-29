Deshaun Watson upbeat about his contract outlook

Getty Images

The Texans exercised the fifth-year option on Deshaun Watson‘s contract for 2021. It will pay him $17.3 million.

Both he and the Texans want a long-term deal for the quarterback.

The Texans have had preliminary conversations about a new deal with Watson’s agent, David Mulugheta. It is early in the process, but the Texans likely would rather get a deal done sooner than later with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also in line for an extension.

The Cowboys have until July 15 to get a long-term deal completed with Dak Prescott, which would factor into the Mahomes and Watson negotiations if it happens. Both Mahomes and Watson are expected to get contracts that top $40 million annually.

Watson appeared on a video call with beat reporters Friday, the first time he has talked to them since the divisional playoff loss to the Chiefs.

The Pro Bowl quarterback was upbeat about his contract outlook, especially after the Texans made Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

“It’s definitely good,” Watson said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “It’s exciting for all of us. Only time will tell, but we’re going to do everything we can to make sure it’s on the right track. We’re going to win a lot of games and championships while we continue to figure out that side of the business, too.”

Watson is training in Houston alongside Tunsil.