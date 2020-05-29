Deshaun Watson upbeat about his contract outlook

Posted by Charean Williams on May 29, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT
The Texans exercised the fifth-year option on Deshaun Watson‘s contract for 2021. It will pay him $17.3 million.

Both he and the Texans want a long-term deal for the quarterback.

The Texans have had preliminary conversations about a new deal with Watson’s agent, David Mulugheta. It is early in the process, but the Texans likely would rather get a deal done sooner than later with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also in line for an extension.

The Cowboys have until July 15 to get a long-term deal completed with Dak Prescott, which would factor into the Mahomes and Watson negotiations if it happens. Both Mahomes and Watson are expected to get contracts that top $40 million annually.

Watson appeared on a video call with beat reporters Friday, the first time he has talked to them since the divisional playoff loss to the Chiefs.

The Pro Bowl quarterback was upbeat about his contract outlook, especially after the Texans made Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

It’s definitely good,” Watson said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “It’s exciting for all of us. Only time will tell, but we’re going to do everything we can to make sure it’s on the right track. We’re going to win a lot of games and championships while we continue to figure out that side of the business, too.”

Watson is training in Houston alongside Tunsil.

6 responses to “Deshaun Watson upbeat about his contract outlook

  1. I’d wait to extend him a contract until after this this season now that DeAndre Hopkins is gone. He miraculously pulled down some long poorly thrown balls that propped up Watson’s stats.

  2. They are all grossly overpaid…$40m/year…but if that is what the market will pay then go get it!

  5. dino2997 says:
    May 29, 2020 at 8:17 pm
    I’d wait to extend him a contract until after this this season now that DeAndre Hopkins is gone. He miraculously pulled down some long poorly thrown balls that propped up Watson’s stats.
    ———————————————————————————-

    I’m sure the “general manager” Bill O’Brien will not wait until after the season to sign Watson. After all, who else is left to save his job?

  6. Of course, if Watson asks for too much he’ll get traded to JVille for Minshew and a mustache brush. After all, Texans no longer have the receiving corps to justify a top flight QB. And maybe they could snooker the Jags our of a 3rd round pick next year, too. Draft a backup linebacker that Detroit swears they’ll take of their hands at a good price.

