Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little is battling cancer

Getty Images

Broncos running back Floyd Little, who entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame a decade ago, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Via Syracuse.com, former teammate Pat Killorin has organized a fundraiser to help Little fight what Killorin said is an aggressive but treatable form of the disease.

“No doubt it will be the toughest fight of his life,” Killorin wrote at a GoFundMe page created to raise money for Little. “Although he has lived a full life admired and enjoyed by many, Floyd doesn’t believe he has yet written, with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, the final play of his life.”

A three-time All-American at Syracuse, Little played his entire pro career with the Broncos. He led the NFL in rushing in 1971 and in rushing touchdowns two years later. At the conclusion of his career, Little reached No. 7 on the all-time rushing list.

He’s a charter member of the Broncos’ ring of honor, and his No. 44 was retired by the team.

Click here if you’d like to assist Floyd Little in this battle.