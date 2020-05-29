John Harbaugh: Ravens have to understand how to beat opponents determined to beat you

Getty Images

No one was entirely sure what to expect when the Ravens took the field to start the 2019 regular season, but it’s fair to say that few were thinking they’d see 59 points and 643 yards of offense in Week One.

On Thursday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh compared that uncertainty about what the team would look like as being an iceberg because “90 percent of what we were going to be capable of was still under water.” Week One woke up a lot of people and the Ravens’ success over the rest of the regular season meant that the Titans weren’t caught sleeping come the playoffs..

The Titans were able to figure out a way to do what others couldn’t and slow down the Ravens enough to advance to the AFC Championship Game. Harbaugh said that the team will continue to get everyone’s best shot this year and that his players have to be ready to absorb those blows while figuring out a way to do what they couldn’t last year.

“You start something, you need to finish it, and we didn’t finish it yet. . . . You learn by living these things,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “I expect our guys to learn from that and understand what it takes to beat an opponent that is determined to beat you and make a statement.”

The loss to the Titans made it two straight years with one-and-done trips to the postseason and all the regular season wins in the world won’t amount to much if they can’t find a better result the next time around.