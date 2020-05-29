Kirk Cousins: “My heart breaks for our city”

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has issued a statement regarding the recent unrest in Minneapolis.

“My heart breaks for our city, but especially for my African American brothers and sisters, who I know feel this on a level I can’t possibly understand,” Cousins said on social media. “Please know I am with you. WE must do better. WE must be better. May God pour out His mercy and grace such that we are better.”

Cousins is one of many NFL players who have spoken out in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd. As the calls for change mount, hopefully the change will come — and hopefully it will happen through peaceful means and proper channels.

Unfortunately, years of the same kind of conduct with no changes or progress made has fueled the frustrations that currently are bubbling up in multiple American cities.