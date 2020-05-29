L.J. Collier: I’m one hell of a football player and I’ll show it this year

Getty Images

The Seahawks took defensive lineman L.J. Collier in the first round of last year’s draft, but he didn’t make much of an impression on the field during his rookie season.

Collier dealt with an ankle injury during the summer that kept him out of three of the team’s first five games and then saw action on 152 defensive snaps over 11 games the rest of the way. He recorded three tackles in that playing time and was inactive for both of Seattle’s playoff games.

On a Friday conference call, Collier said he may have pushed himself back too quickly from the ankle injury and that he feels ready now to put forth a better showing for the Seahawks.

“I’m excited to get back out there and show people who I am. . . . I’m out here to prove I’m one of the best. . . . I’m one hell of a football player and I’m going to show that this year,” Collier said, via Curts Crabtree of PFT and KJR.

General Manager John Schneider said in February that the team remains high on Collier and discussed his ability to rush from both the inside and the outside of the defensive line. With the team adding defensive ends Bruce Irvin, Benson Mayowa, Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson, showing off that versatility should help him carve out a bigger role this time around.