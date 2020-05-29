Massachusetts Governor to open door for pro sports practice

Getty Images

As the NFL continues to develop plans for a safe reopening, another state appears set to open the doors for them.

According to Dan Roche of WBZ, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will announce today that professional sports teams will be allowed to practice.

The announcement is expected to include the usual provisions about safety precautions, which teams are working on now.

A number of states have already given the green light for such events, but it comes the day after the cancellation of the Boston Marathon, which was scheduled for the Monday after the Patriots’ opener.