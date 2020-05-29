Melvin Gordon on playing with no fans: “We didn’t have fans anyway”

Getty Images

If COVID-19 forces NFL teams to play in empty stadiums, Melvin Gordon says it won’t feel much different for him.

Gordon, who played his entire career for the Chargers before signing with the Broncos this offseason, noted that the Chargers played in front of plenty of empty seats.

“We didn’t have fans anyway,” Gordon said in an interview with Marcus Cromartie. “We didn’t have many Chargers fans at the game. . . . So I’m not missing much.”

The Broncos, of course, have a strong fan base, and if the NFL were to play in empty stadiums, Gordon’s current team would be losing a lot. But as Gordon notes, for teams without good home-field advantages, empty stadiums might not make much of a difference. And on the road, it would be beneficial.