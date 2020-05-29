NBA sets July 31 as target date for return to play

Getty Images

The NBA has set a target date for a return to play.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver informed the board of governors Friday that the league hopes to resume July 31, Shams Charania of TheAthletic.com reports. All games are expected to take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World in Orlando.

The board of governors has made no final determination regarding the format, but a survey of General Managers found most want to start back up with the playoffs, according to multiple reports. That would end the season for 14 teams with the other 16 competing for the championship.

Three other scenarios remain under consideration, including a return to the regular season with either 72 or 76 games instead of the traditional 82.

The NBA suspended its season March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

The National Hockey League also is on its way to returning, having announced plans for a 24-team playoff tournament.

The NFL is closely watching what other leagues do and how they fare as it plans for an on-schedule start to its season in September.