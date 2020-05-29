Raiders packing up Alameda facility, moving trucks head to Las Vegas

Getty Images

The Raiders are on the move, literally.

They’re already officially the Las Vegas Raiders, but the team that was for many years the Oakland Raiders is now moving out of its longtime facility in Alameda, California.

Paul Gutierrez of ESPN reports that the Raiders are in the process of packing up their facility, and some moving trucks have already left for Las Vegas.

The Raiders’ facility, which is near Oakland International Airport, has been closed since March 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Raiders have worked at the Alameda facility since 1996.